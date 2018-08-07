Rescuers stand on the roof of a collapsed mosque as they try to find survivors after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Rescuers try to find survivors at a collapsed mosque after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian soldiers look for survivors at a collapsed house after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian authorities on Tuesday raised the death toll to 105 in the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that shook Lombok Island over the weekend while rescue teams continued to search for survivors under the rubble.

Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said at a press conference that as of Tuesday the number of those killed in the earthquake stood at 105, including 78 people from the northern Lombok regency.

Other victims include 15 from western Lombok, four from Mataram, three from eastern Lombok, two from central Lombok and two from Bali's capital Denpasar.

Around 236 people are reported to be injured and thousands have been displaced, while thousands of houses were damaged.

All the 105 people killed are Indonesians, while the wounded include seven foreigners one each from Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Czech Republic and South Korea.

Sutopo said that the death toll is expected to rise as the search operations continue, mainly in the most affected regions of northern and eastern Lombok.

Thousands of tourists are being gradually evacuated from Lombok on boats or delayed flights taking off from Mataram's international airport where many foreigners spent the night in the terminal and in corridors.

Some 7,000 tourists have been evacuated from the popular Gili archipelago - which includes the islands Air, Meno and Trawangan - off the coast of northeast Lombok, near the epicenter of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake, which was followed by 250 aftershocks.

Faik Fahmi, director of Angkasa Pura, the company that operates the airport on Lombok, told EFE that there were about 1,000 people staying overnight at the airport and that they are going to increase traffic so travelers can reach their destinations, including Bali and Jakarta.

On Monday many flights to and from the island were canceled and others delayed.

Lombok, dominated by Rinjani volcano, is located east of Bali, Indonesia's main tourist destination.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity that experiences about 7,000 tremors a year, mostly moderate.