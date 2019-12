A photograph taken with a drone shows areas of forest that have been cleared for oil palm plantations, in Bawa village, Subulusalam, Aceh, Indonesia, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A photograph taken with a drone shows areas of forest that have been cleared for oil palm plantations, in Bawa village, Subulusalam, Aceh, Indonesia, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesia has filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization against European Union policies affecting the export of biofuels made from palm oil, authorities announced on Monday.

Jakarta opposes the EU's phasing out of the use of palm oil-based biofuel by 2030.EFE-EPA