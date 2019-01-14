An Indonesian officer holds the Lion Air JT-610 flight data recorder shortly after it was found underwater in West Java, Indonesia, Nov 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

A picture made available on Mar 18, 2013 shows a Lion Air Boeing 737 passenger airplane on the tarmac at Soekarno Hatta international airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jun 23, 2012 (reissued Dec 6, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

Searchers on Monday found the cockpit voice recorder from the Lion Air plane that crashed in October in the Java Sea with 189 people on board, Indonesian authorities said.

The Director of Data and Information of the National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC), Anggo Anurogo, told Efe that they are preparing a report on the discovery made on Monday morning that could clarify the details of the last minutes of the flight.

The flight data recorder was recovered by the authorities three days after the accident.