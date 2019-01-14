Searchers on Monday found the cockpit voice recorder from the Lion Air plane that crashed in October in the Java Sea with 189 people on board, Indonesian authorities said.
The Director of Data and Information of the National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC), Anggo Anurogo, told Efe that they are preparing a report on the discovery made on Monday morning that could clarify the details of the last minutes of the flight.
The flight data recorder was recovered by the authorities three days after the accident.