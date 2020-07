People carry their belongings as they walk in a muddy street after flash floods in Masamba, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, 15 July 2020. EFE/EPA/HARIANDI HAFID

People inspect a damage car after it was hit by flash floods in Mssamba, Luwu Utara, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, 14 July 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

The Indonesian authorities on Thursday raised to 25 the number of people killed in flash floods that left hundreds of homes buried in mud on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi while the search continues for nearly 70 who are missing.

Some 19 people were also injured due to the floods while around 3,000 people have been housed in temporary shelters, according to the latest report of the Indonesian disaster management agency. EFE-EPA

