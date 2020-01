At least 21 people had died Thursday in Indonesia due to flooding in the capital and surrounding areas west of Java island, where thousands had to be evacuated, according to local authorities.

President Joko Widodo said at the Jakarta Stock Exchange that priority had to be given to those trapped by floodwaters, the majority of which were in Jakarta, with the rest distributed throughout Tangerang, Bekasi and Bogor – cities in the capital’s metropolitan area. EFE-EPA