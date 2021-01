Indonesia released Friday the radical cleric and alleged mastermind of the extremist 2002 attacks in Bali, Abu Bakar Bashir, after he served his prison sentence, according to official sources.

The alleged mastermind behind the series of bomb attacks, which killed 202 people of more than two dozen nationalities, was released from Gunung Sindur prison, south of Jakarta, at 5:30 a.m. 30 GMT on Thursday), Rika Apriandi, director of the Department of Corrections, said in a statement. EFE-EPA