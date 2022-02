School students wear protection masks as one of the requirements to be able to take part in face-to-face lessons for school in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 08 February 2022. EFE-EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian authorities announced Tuesday the imposition of new restrictions in Jakarta and on the island of Bali due to the rebound in Covid-19 infections, just days after the island opened to international tourism.

Luhut Pandjaitan, the pandemic management minister, said Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Bandung and Bali would raise the alert level to three (of a maximum of four) during the next week, told media.

Sixty percent of Indonesia’s 270 million inhabitants live in Java and Bali.

