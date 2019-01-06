Indonesian rescuers carry the remains of a landslide victim at Sirnaresmi village in Sukabumi, Indonesia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Indonesian villagers and rescuers search for landslide victims at Sirnaresmi village in Sukabumi, Indonesia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

At least 31 people were killed in a landslide that buried some 30 houses in the west of Indonesia's Java island on Dec. 31, authorities said on Sunday.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement that 64 residents of Sirnaresmi in West Java province survived the disaster, while two people who received mild injuries have been discharged from hospital. One is seriously injured and remains in hospital.

Search and rescue teams were carrying out operations to find two people missing in favorable weather conditions nearly a week after the rains that caused the landslide.

Floods and landslides affect Indonesia every year during the rainy season, which extends from December to February.

Last year, the BNPB recorded more than 430 landslides that left at least 160 dead and missing, around a 100 injured and some 38,000 displaced, with some 2,000 houses damaged.

Natural disasters are a regular occurrence in Indonesia, which was hit by a series of massive earthquakes and tsunamis in 2018. The most serious struck Lombok, Sulawesi and the Sunda Strait, leaving behind a death toll of over 3,200.