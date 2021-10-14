A quarantine officer walks at the international arrivals area during the opening of Ngurah Rai International airport in Bali, Indonesia, 14 October 2021. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

Indonesian authorities Thursday opened the popular tourist islands of Bali and Riau to fully vaccinated international travelers from an initial list of 19 countries without the need to quarantine but without any direct flights available to these destinations at the moment.

The measure, similar to those announced by other countries in the region including Thailand and Singapore, includes travelers from China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Italy, France and Sweden, among others, while leaving out the United States. EFE

