An Indonesian activist huges Indonesian Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection, I Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati (C) after Indonesia's parliament passed the Sexual Violence Crime Bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono

An Indonesian activist (C) huges Indonesian Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection, I Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati (R) after Indonesia's parliament passed the Sexual Violence Crime Bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono

Indonesian Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection, I Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati (5-R) posses to journalists while accompanied by Indonesian women activists, after Indonesia's parliament passed the Sexual Violence Crime Bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono

Indonesian Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection, I Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati (C-R) chats to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Puan Maharani (C-L) after Indonesia's parliament passed the Sexual Violence Crime Bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 April 2022. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono

Indonesia approved Tuesday its first specific law against sexual violence which declares sexual abuse or forced marriage illegal and offers victims a clear legal framework to protect them from aggressors.

The law in the Muslim-majority country after six years of debate criminalizes physical or verbal sexual harassment, forced contraception or sterilization, forced marriage, sexual torture and sexual exploitation and slavery, aspects which until now were not specifically regulated in law.

"This law is on the side of the victim and takes into account their point of view," said Willy Adita, a parliamentarian of the National Democratic Party and member of the committee that drafted the law. He said the rule grants authorities legal instruments to prosecute crimes of sexual violence and allows the state to protect victims.

(...)