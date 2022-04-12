Indonesia approved Tuesday its first specific law against sexual violence which declares sexual abuse or forced marriage illegal and offers victims a clear legal framework to protect them from aggressors.
The law in the Muslim-majority country after six years of debate criminalizes physical or verbal sexual harassment, forced contraception or sterilization, forced marriage, sexual torture and sexual exploitation and slavery, aspects which until now were not specifically regulated in law.
"This law is on the side of the victim and takes into account their point of view," said Willy Adita, a parliamentarian of the National Democratic Party and member of the committee that drafted the law. He said the rule grants authorities legal instruments to prosecute crimes of sexual violence and allows the state to protect victims.
