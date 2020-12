A handout photo made available by Indonesian Presidential Palace shows containers of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, at the Jakarta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, 06 December 2020. EFE-EPA/INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indonesia, which is fighting the worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia, has received the first shipment of 1.2 million doses of China manufactured Covid-19 Sinovac vaccine.

President Joko Widodo said in a televised speech Sunday night that the country was preparing for a massive inoculation program and would receive the second batch of 1.8 million vaccine doses in January. EFE-EPA

