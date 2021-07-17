Thai health officials administer the AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) COVID-19 vaccine to people over 50 years of age at a non-hospital vaccination facility set up at a community sports center in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 July 2021. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Indonesia has reported 54,000 coronavirus cases and 1,205 deaths, currently making it one of the world’s worst-hit countries by the pandemic.

Friday's tally brings the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 2.78 million in the country of 270 million people, which has registered 71,397 deaths.

The spike in infections Indonesia has been grappling with since June has caused an oxygen shortage in the worst affected areas, mostly in Java, and placed a heavy burden on the health system.EFE