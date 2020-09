Indonesia's Jakarta returns to lockdown for at least two weeks

Starting Monday, the nearly 10 million inhabitants of Indonesia's capital city Jakarta will have to comply with strict social distancing measures for at least two weeks amid the risk of an uncontrollable spread of COVID-19 cases.

The crowded capital has recorded more than 54,000 cases since the start of the epidemic, almost a quarter of the total number of confirmed cases in the entire country, and over 1,390 deaths, the highest number of COVID-19 casualties. EFE-EPA

st-nc/pd/lds