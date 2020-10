Molotov cocktails blow up on riot police during a protest against the government's Omnibus law in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IQBAL KUSUMADIREZZA

Protesters took to Indonesian streets for the third day Thursday against government labor reforms that critics say will curtail worker’s rights and damage the environment, a day after some 300 demonstrators were arrested.

The protests, which began on Monday, are being held throughout the archipelago and have mostly taken place peacefully, although there have been sporadic clashes between authorities and protesters.