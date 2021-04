A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defence shows Republic of Singapore Navy personnel sailors boarding the MV Swift Rescue, to aid in the rescue of the missing Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402, from Singapore, 21 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MINISTRY OF DEFENCE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air Wing of Naval Aviation Center (PUSPENERBAL), shows oil spills are seen in the water where the search operation for the Navy submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing during a naval exercise, in the waters off Bali Island, Indonesia, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ERIC IRENG

An aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air Wing of Naval Aviation Center (PUSPENERBAL), shows Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Alugoro sailing on a search mission for KRI Nanggala, a Navy submarine that went missing during a naval exercise, in the waters off Bali Island, Indonesia, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ERIC IRENG

Indonesia reinforced a search and rescue operation Friday for a missing submarine with 53 crew members aboard which has less than 24 hours worth of oxygen remaining.

With the help of the sonar system, 21 navy ships and multiple helicopters were combing the northern waters of the island of Bali where contact with the submarine KRI Nanggala-402, manufactured in Germany in 1978, was lost early Wednesday during military maneuvers.EFE