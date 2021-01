Member of the Indonesia coast guard carry the debris from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 January 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

An Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigator inspects a part of the engine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 plane recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 January 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigators inspect the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 plane recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 January 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Bad weather forced Indonesian authorities to temporarily suspend the search for one of the black boxes and remains of the victims of the Sriwijaya Airlines plane, which crashed Saturday at sea with 62 people on board.

Sugarin, who uses only one name and works with the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, told reporters that strong winds and waves of more than two meters impeded the search.EFE-EPA

sk-grc/lds