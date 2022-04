A woman walks past a shelves of cooking oil at a supermarket in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 26 April 2022. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

Indonesia to ban refined palm oil export soon

Indonesia is finalizing banning the export of refined palm oil amid global food inflation concerns.

Indonesia is the largest producer and exporter of palm oil.

Prime Minister Joko Widodo seeks to guarantee local supply and the surging palm oil prices in the country due to the Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The export ban decision has raised global fears that it will cause a surge in food commodity prices after a significant leap in March.

(...)