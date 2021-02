A general view of the mass vaccination drive for journalists at Gelora Bung Karno sport complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, 25 February 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

A healthcare worker shows a dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination drive for journalists at Gelora Bung Karno sport complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, 25 February 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

A healthcare worker injects a dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination drive for journalists at Gelora Bung Karno sport complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, 25 February 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Some 5,000 Indonesian journalists were being vaccinated Thursday for Covid-19, in gratitude for the work of the media amid the pandemic.

The first doses went to photographers, cameramen and reporters on the ground, despite not being within the priority groups of the mass vaccination campaign that began in January and will be open to the general population in April. EFE-EPA