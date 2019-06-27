Indonesian Candidate President Prabowo Subianto (L) talks to jornalists next to his running mate Sandiaga Uno (R) during a press conference after Indonesia's Constitutional judge reading their rule in Jakarta, Indonesia, 27 June 2019. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto shout slogans as they march towards the Constitutional Court during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, 27 June 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Thursday upheld Joko Widodo's victory in the recent presidential elections, thus discarding a challenge lodged by his opponent, the former general Prabowo Subianto.

The court's nine judges were unanimous in their decision and ruled out allegations of electoral fraud brought by Prabowo's legal team. Widodo, who is popularly known as Jokowi, won the Apr. 17 elections by a margin of 55.5 percent to 44.5 percent.

"We reject the plaintiff's appeal in its entirety," the head of the panel of judges, Anwar Usman, said reading out the conclusions in a televised verdict.

Prabowo's legal team had argued that the results of the election were rendered invalid by voting irregularities, abuse of power and had called for a fresh vote. It accused Jokowi of buying votes and of using the police and armed forces for political gain.

The team also said Jokowi's running-mate, the cleric Maruf Amin, should not have had his name on the ballot given his positions in two state banks.

Indonesia's electoral agency (Bawaslu) had in May ruled out the accusations, as had national and international observers.

Prabowo, who requested his supporters not to turn up at the court, told a press conference that he accepted the decision. Some 47,000 police and military personnel remained deployed in the capital.

Outside the court in Jakarta, Islamist groups allied with the former general during the election campaign called a demonstration that brought together more than a thousand people.

After the announcement of the official vote count on May 21, protests by Prabowo supporters turned into to violent riots for two days. The unrest killed nine people and hundreds were more were injured.

Around 200 were arrested.

Indonesian police said four of the dead were killed by live ammunition, despite the fact that only rubber bullets were allowed, alleging that the violence was planned and financed by groups seeking to destabilize the government.

For its part, Amnesty International on Tuesday denounced the use of police brutality and torture in the response of agents during the riots and demanded an independent investigation.

It was the second time Prabowo contested an electoral result. He did the same in 2014 when he first lost to Jokowi.

He lost that appeal, too. EFE-EPA

