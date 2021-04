A military officer shows debris believed to be from a missing Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala during a press conference at a command in Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia, 24 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

An officer prepares a military helicopter before taking part in the search operation for the missing Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala, at a command in Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia, 24 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MADE NAGI

An aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air Wing of Naval Aviation Center (PUSPENERBAL), shows Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Alugoro sailing on a search mission for KRI Nanggala, a Navy submarine that went missing during a naval exercise, in the waters off Bali Island, Indonesia, 22 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ERIC IRENG

An Indonesian Navy submarine that disappeared three days ago sank, officials said on Saturday, but they have not lost hope of rescuing some of the vessel’s 53 crew members.

Search teams have found debris from a torpedo, a cooling tube and a prayer rug among other items, indicating that there was a crack in the submarine, head of the Indonesian Navy Yudo Margono told a press conference. EFE