An Indonesian riot police officer stands guard during a clash with students outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian students move forward during a clash with riot police outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

The newly-elected members of the Indonesian parliament were sworn in on Tuesday amid mass protests against corruption and a legal reform bill - criticized as regressive - that have rocked the country since last week.

The 575 legislators, elected in the April polls, took the oath of office while hundreds of youths protested outside the House of Representatives, which has been the chosen venue for mass mobilizations called by university students.