The president of Indonesia on Wednesday announced he was appointing the conservative ex-general he recently defeated at the ballot box to his new cabinet, which will also include the founder and CEO of the Southeast Asian country's most successful start-up.

Joko Widodo named his main political rival, former Gen. Prabowo Subianto, as the new minister of defense and tasked the co-creator of the ride-hailing unicorn Gojek, Nadiem Makarim, with heading the education and culture ministry.