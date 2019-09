An Indonesian student runs as he is hit by a water cannon during a clash with the police outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Thousands of university students in Jakarta on Tuesday protested against a controversial bill that would criminalize sex outside of marriage and the dissemination of communist ideology.

"We have decided to protest to make our voices heard because the law does not represent the interests of the citizens," 19-year-old Rifki Noval told Efe near the House of Representatives.