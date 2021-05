A group of migrants watch members of the Spanish army monitor the border fence in Ceuta, Spain, 18 May 2021. EFE/Reduan

Migrants make their way towards Ceuta, Spain, 18 May 2021. EFE/Mohamed Siali

Two migrants scale the rocks at the border between Ceuta, Spain, and Morocco, 18 May 2021. EFE/Reduan

For the past two days, thousands of people predominantly from Morocco but also small groups from Sub-Saharan Africa and other Arab countries including Yemen have been making their way towards the city of Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa.

From elderly men and women to unaccompanied minors, many migrants are carrying only a plastic bag with spare clothes, a snack and a drink.EFE

