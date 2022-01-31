Andres Iniesta of Vissel Kobe during the warm-up for the AFC Champions League quarter final match between Vissel Kobe and Suwon Samsung Bl?uewings at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 10 December 2020.

Spanish soccer player Andrés Iniesta told reporters on Monday he felt happy at Japanese Club Vissel Kobe and that he would take on the new season with "great enthusiasm."

The former Barcelona player, who will turn 38 in May, added that he hoped to have a long future at the club where he has been since 2018.

"I came with the utmost enthusiasm that I could have and the only thing I have been able to verify is that on a personal, family and sporting level I have found a place that feels like my home, which makes me feel very happy, and year after year I am happier," he said at a press conference held at the team's pre-season preparation in Kobe (west) ahead of the start of the Japanese League in mid-February.

(...)