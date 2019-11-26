New Zealand actor Russell Crowe arrives to attend the Italian Cinema Orchestra and CineConcerts 'Gladiator - In Concert' show at the Parco Archeologico del Colosseo in Rome, Italy, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

A koala who was rescued from the bushfires ravaging eastern Australia has been euthanized after failing to recover from his grave burn injuries, the specialized hospital that cared for him said on Tuesday.

The marsupial, who had been named "Ellenborough Lewis," had sustained serious burns to his hands, feet, arms and the inside of his legs and was receiving substantial pain relief, according to the Koala Hospital in the coastal town of Port Macquarie, New South Wales, located some 400 kilometers (250 miles) to the north of Sydney.