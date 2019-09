Kashmiri Muslims look from a window of a mosque on a protest in Anchar Soura area of Srinagar, India, Aug.30, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri children attend a study class at the residence of a tutor on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, Sep.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

General officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 corps, Lt Gen, KJS Dhillon (L) along with Additional Director General of Police, Security and Law and Order Munir Ahmad Khan during a joint press conference at Army's Badamibagh headquarters in Srinagar, India, Sep.4, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri girl attends a study class at the residence of a tutor on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, Sep.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A teen protester injured in action by Indian security forces died at a Kashmir hospital on Wednesday as the volatile region completed one month of communication blackout and security lockdown imposed after it was stripped of semi-autonomy on Aug.5.

A police officer in Srinagar, the main city in the Himalayan territory disputed between India and Pakistan, told EFE that the restrictions, which were being eased in a phased manner, have been re-imposed after the death of the teenage boy, Asrar Khan.