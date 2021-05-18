Ase: Afro Frequencies, the new multi sensory experience at Miami’s digital art lab Artechouse celebrates the historical, social, and cultural aspects of the Black experience through the perspective of artist Vince Fraser.

Inspired by ‘ase’, the West African concept of finding power to produce change, Fraser’s mission is to inspire positive, powerful imagery of the African diaspora and tackle the issue of racial inequality.

Fraser offers a fully immersive experience with the use of audiovisual, interactive technologies and boundary-pushing techniques to enable visitors to engage with his art and activism.

Powerful images of black dolls, clenched black fists, slave chains, insect wings, blindfolded women in chairs hanging from a thread and posters reading ‘passion, resistance, persecution, perseverance and peace’ appear and disappear from walls to the rhythm of music and lights.

The name Breona Taylor, one of the victims of police violence whose murder sparked the Black Lives Matter protests across the United States, and phrase ‘I Can't Breath’ uttered by George Floyd as a white police officer murdered him by kneeling on his neck, are also featured in the exhibition.

Visitors will also be able to try on digital masks inspired by different African regions to experience the power a mask can have.