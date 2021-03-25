Mobile white shelves that open slowly and automatically like a safety vault are hiding one of the most well-guarded treasures of Huawei: the share documents of over 121,000 employees who own company stakes.

The world's largest telecom equipment manufacturer, which has become the enemy No.1 for the United States in its campaign to block Chinese tech development, guards the shareholding certificates of its employees like a treasure.

The collective ownership, one of its kind in the world in a tech company of this size, has allowed Huawei to finance itself, invest a large part of its profits in research and incentivize its engineers.

Huawei's founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, controls just 0.9 percent of its shares, while more than half of the 200,000 workers across the world own the remaining 99 percent.

The Employee Stock Ownership Plan, launched in 1990, has been growing since then.

In the last decade, the number of shareholder-employees has doubled.

Only workers are allowed to own shares as Huawei is not a listed company on any stock exchange. It protects it from speculative market volatility and the pressure to offer short-term dividends.