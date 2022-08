A handout photo made available by the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey shows an inspection delegation boarding the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, anchored at the Black Sea entrance of the Bosphorus, near Istanbul, Turkey, 03 August 2022. EFE/EPA/TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY

Officials arrived to inspect the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni that left the port of Odesa with the first grain shipment for export, off the Kilyos district, near the Black Sea of Istanbul, Turkey, 03 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Representatives from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations were inspecting on Wednesday the first grain shipment after it arrived in Istanbul's Bosporus Strait.

Once cleared, the Razoni cargo ship, loaded with 27,000 tons of corn and sailing under the Sierra Leonean flag, will cross the Bosphorus and sail to Lebanon.

(...)