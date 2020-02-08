A citizen bows in front of a makeshift memorial, to pay tribute to Dr. Li Wenliang at Li's hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, 7 February 2020. EFE/EPA/SHI ZHI CHINA OUT

Amid an unusual storm of criticism over the management of the coronavirus outbreak, a team investigating the death of Doctor Li Wenliang, who was one of the first to raise the alarm only to be reprimanded later by the authorities for "spreading rumors", arrived Saturday in Wuhan.

The group sent to Wuhan by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will conduct investigations "related to the death of Dr. Li Wenliang in a conscientious manner," the agency said Saturday spurred by popular discontent evident on social networks since Thursday night when rumors of the whistleblower's death first emerged.