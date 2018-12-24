US soldiers take position during an operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in Khot district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Apr.11, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

US soldiers take position during an operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in Khot district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Apr.11, 2017 EPA-EFE/FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A group of insurgents attacked an Afghan government building in Kabul on Monday, an official told EFE.

There was no immediate word on casualties in the attack on the complex that houses the Ministry for Martyrs and Disabled.

The attackers first blew up a car laden with explosives and then stormed into the complex, triggering an exchange of gunfire with security forces there, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi told EFE.

The attack took place around 3:15 pm in Police District 16th, he said.

"First there was a car bombing. Following the attack, a number of suicide bombers entered into the Deputy Ministry for Martyrs and Disabled," Rahimi said.

"All roads leading to the area are blocked, and the clearance operation is underway to gun down the attackers," he said, adding so far no details were available on possible casualties.