This file photo shows a general view of reactor buildings 5 and 6 at the Daiichi nuclear plant in Fukushima prefecture, Japan. EFE / Kimimasa Mayama/FILE

The International Atomic Energy Agency announced Thursday it would send several missions to Japan to supervise the safety of contaminated and processed water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant to be dumped into the Pacific Ocean in 2023.

The agency, which visited the ground this week to analyze preparations, said it looks to provide "transparency" on this controversial measure, Lydie Evrard, the organism's head of nuclear safety said Thursday at a press conference.

The seawater used to cool the damaged reactors of Fukushima Daiichi will be processed to remove all radioactive isotopes except tritium and diluted before it goes into the ocean. According to the Japanese government, the water is safe enough to meet drinking water standards from the World Health Organization.

This measure, however, has generated strong opposition from the Fukushima fishing community, who fear further damage to their economic activities, in addition to provoking angry protests from neighboring countries such as South Korea and China.

(...)