Les Brenets (Switzerland Schweiz Suisse), 18/07/2022.- A picture taken with a drone shows dried silt appearing in a part of the dried-out Brenet Lake (French: Lac des Brenets), part of the Doubs river, a natural border between eastern France and western Switzerland, 18 July 2022. The Swiss federal government increased the heat danger level to Level 3 out of 4 for almost all of Switzerland as authorities expect temperatures to rise up to 37 degrees Celsius in the coming days. (Francia, Suiza) EFE/EPA/ANTHONY ANEX

A fire truck crosses a burned area by the fire that affects the village of El Pont de Vilomara in Barcelona, Spain, 18 July 2022. The fire is still active after having already burned more than 1,650 hectares.The heat wave sweeping across Spain is fueling forest fires in five Spanish regions. EFE/ Andreu Dalmau

London (United Kingdom), 18/07/2022.- People play in a fountain in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 18 July 2022. The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning as the UK could have its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41 Celsius. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Louchats (France), 18/07/2022.- A firefighter takes position as smoke rises from a forest fire near Louchats, some 35kms from Landiras in Gironde, southwestern France, 18 July 2022. The intense mobilisation of firefighters did not help to subdue the fires in the south of France, and particularly in Gironde where flames ravaged more than 15,000 hectares of forests since it is started on 12 July, in a context of generalised heat wave in France. (Incendio, Francia) EFE/EPA/PHILIPPE LOPEZ / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Large swathes of Europe were baking amid record breaking hot weather on Monday.

A combination of a high pressure system brought by the Jet stream over the Atlantic, unusually arid conditions on the ground following months of lower than normal rainfall, and extreme temperatures in North Africa are driving the intense heatwave.

In Spain, authorities have attributed 510 deaths to the prolonged heat wave that saw daily highs of between 39 and 45C (102-113F).

Both Spain and neighboring Portugal have been fighting dozens of forest fires triggered by the extreme heat and prolonged drought.

