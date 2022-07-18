Large swathes of Europe were baking amid record breaking hot weather on Monday.
A combination of a high pressure system brought by the Jet stream over the Atlantic, unusually arid conditions on the ground following months of lower than normal rainfall, and extreme temperatures in North Africa are driving the intense heatwave.
In Spain, authorities have attributed 510 deaths to the prolonged heat wave that saw daily highs of between 39 and 45C (102-113F).
Both Spain and neighboring Portugal have been fighting dozens of forest fires triggered by the extreme heat and prolonged drought.
