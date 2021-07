Myanmar people wait near oxygen tanks lined up to refill outside an oxygen factory in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 July 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A Myanmar man wearing a protective face mask sits as oxygen tanks are lined up to refill at an oxygen factory in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 July 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar people wait near oxygen tanks lined up to refill outside an oxygen factory in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 July 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar is battling an acute shortage of medical oxygen as Covid-19 has spread rapidly amid growing doubts about the ability of military dictators to manage the crisis.

The health system is on the verge of collapse due to strikes by doctors and nurses who have joined a nationwide civil disobedience campaign against the military that seized power on Feb.1. EFE

