For the first time, a Spanish soccer club has been listed on the stock exchange, with Intercity San Juan, a fourth-tier side playing in the Segunda División RFEF – Group 5, debuting Friday at a price of 1.20 euro per share.
Founded in 2017, the club has been promoted three times in four seasons and has its sights set on the top flight and is a pioneer by entering the market, an unprecedented development in Spanish football.
"We feel like footballers who are going to play in a promotion playoff", president Salvador Martí said just before the bell rang at the Madrid Stock Exchange, where he described the operation as "a step up in transparency" and "a new path for shareholders and soccer fans".
