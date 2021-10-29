CF Intercity vice president, Perfecto Palacio (L), talks with the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas (C), during the CF Intercity IPO ceremony this Friday on the Madrid parquet EFE/Emilio Naranjo

The president of CF Intercity, Salvador Martí (C); the vice president, Perfecto Palacio (L), and the co-founder Javier Mira, ring the bell during the CF Intercity IPO ceremony in Madrid. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

For the first time, a Spanish soccer club has been listed on the stock exchange, with Intercity San Juan, a fourth-tier side playing in the Segunda División RFEF – Group 5, debuting Friday at a price of 1.20 euro per share.

Founded in 2017, the club has been promoted three times in four seasons and has its sights set on the top flight and is a pioneer by entering the market, an unprecedented development in Spanish football.

"We feel like footballers who are going to play in a promotion playoff", president Salvador Martí said just before the bell rang at the Madrid Stock Exchange, where he described the operation as "a step up in transparency" and "a new path for shareholders and soccer fans".

(...)