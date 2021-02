Students, who escaped from gunmen, wait outside the school premises for their parents after gunmen abducted more than 300 students at the Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School, Zamfara State, Nigeria 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/STR

A broken window of a dormitory after gunmen abducted more than 300 students at the Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School, Zamfara State, Nigeria on February 26, 2021. EFE-EPA/STR

The school dormitory of Government Girls Science Secondary School in Jangebe after over 300 schoolgirls were kidnapped, Jangede, Zamfara, Nigeria 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/STR

The international community has called for the release of 317 girls who were kidnapped from their public secondary school in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara.

Nigerian armed forces and the police have launched a search and rescue operation for the girls. A member of the school told local newspaper The Punch that armed men stormed the center in the town of Jangebe at 1 am Friday and abducted the girls using Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks and motorcycles.EFE

Bb/ta-jt