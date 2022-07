Ukrainian authorities denounced on Saturday a Russian attack on the Black Sea Odesa port, a crucial water gate for grain export agreed upon less than 24 hours earlier by Moscow, triggering an international outcry.

“The enemy struck the Odesa Commercial Sea Port with Kalibar-type cruise missiles,” the Ukrinform website cited local authorities as saying. “Two missiles were shot down by air defense forces. Two hit the infrastructure facilities of the port”.

(...)