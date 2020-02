Hundreds of Rohingya refugees enter Bangladesh from Budichong, Myanmar through the Palongkhali border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Oct.9, 2017, after crossing the Naf river. EPA-EFE FILE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Myanmar is not cooperating with the International Criminal Court in its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed against Rohingyas, an ICC official said on Tuesday.

“In an ideal situation, we should be able to go to Myanmar and collect the information. But unfortunately, we are not able to do so because Myanmar is not cooperating with us," the ICC’s Phakiso Mochochoko told reporters in Dhaka.