A new international corporate tax deal is “within reach” as finance ministers from the G7 member states kick off two-day talks in London on Friday ahead of the G7 Summit which will be held in Cornwall from June 11-13.
The deal foresees a minimum corporate tax rate backed by the United States.
US President Joe Biden has proposed a minimum rate of 15%. The rate would be applied to the 100 most profitable companies and if a company pays a lower rate, it will have to pay top-up taxes.
In a joint letter to The Guardian, France, Germany, Italy and Spain expressed their interest in the deal and said a critical moment had been reached to fight tax evasion.