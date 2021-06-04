Bruno Le Maire, France's Finance minister, arrives on the first day of the Group of Seven Finance Ministers summit in London, Britain, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL

Olaf Scholz, Germany's Finance minister, arrives on the first day of the Group of Seven Finance Ministers summit in London, Britain, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (2-R) welcomes G7 Finance Ministers to Lancaster House during the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in London, Britain, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

G7 Finance Ministers meet at Lancaster House during the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in London, Britain, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Paolo Gentiloni, Economy Commissioner of the European Union (EU) (L) with Mathias Cormann, Secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), during a bilateral meeting on the first day of the Group of Seven Finance Ministers summit in London, U.K., on Friday, June 4, 2021. EFE/EPA/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL

A new international corporate tax deal is “within reach” as finance ministers from the G7 member states kick off two-day talks in London on Friday ahead of the G7 Summit which will be held in Cornwall from June 11-13.

The deal foresees a minimum corporate tax rate backed by the United States.

US President Joe Biden has proposed a minimum rate of 15%. The rate would be applied to the 100 most profitable companies and if a company pays a lower rate, it will have to pay top-up taxes.

In a joint letter to The Guardian, France, Germany, Italy and Spain expressed their interest in the deal and said a critical moment had been reached to fight tax evasion.