Around 100 investigators on Friday began work at an animation studio in Japan's old Imperial capital, where a suspected arson attack caused the death of 33 people, most of whom were trapped in a stairwell trying to reach the building's rooftop.

The fire at Kyoto Animation studio that broke out at around 10.30am on Thursday with around 74 people inside, was completely extinguished at around 6am on Friday.

Three hours later, police and firefighters entered the building to begin investigating the incident, one of the worst tragedies in the country in recent decades.

The man believed to be behind the attack is in custody in hospital and was identified by police on Friday as 41-year-old Shinji Aoba from the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo, where a neighbor described him as mentally imbalanced.

The man accused the firm of stealing his ideas, local media reported.

Although the suspect made a few preliminary statements after being arrested near the site of the attack, authorities are waiting for him to recover from burns he suffered to begin a formal interrogation.

As well as the 33 deaths, another 35 people were also injured in the fire, 10 of them seriously, according to latest reports.

Several local media outlets, including Japanese agency Kyodo News, reported that 19 people were found in the stairwell leading to the roof, the door to which was shut.

Police said many of the victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to national broadcaster NHK.

A hypothesis began to emerge that the fuel used to start the fire was procured at a nearby petrol station, where an unknown man, believed to be the suspect, bought 40 liters of gasoline in two containers.

The suspect walked into the building shouting "Die!" on Thursday before splashing flammable liquid and starting the fire, Kyodo News reported, citing police.

Kyoto Animation's CEO Hideaki Hatta said Thursday he had received threatening emails addressed to the office and sales department, telling them to die, NHK reported.

According to different testimonies, the alleged perpetrator had a history of being mentally imbalanced.

One of Aoba's neighbors said that once when loud noise was coming from inside the man’s apartment and he knocked on the door to complain, Aoba grabbed him by his collar, NHK said.

There has been an outpouring of support for Kyoto Animation, especially from the anime world, and Kyoto residents have been visiting the incident site to offer prayers and flowers for the victims.

A campaign on a fundraising website was launched to help the company recover financially from the tragedy. After just one day, almost $1.3 million had been raised with many donations being of $5-$10.

