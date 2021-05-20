A young boy poses before a Tokyo Olympic countdown clock indicating the remaining days until the Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Tokyo, Japan, 19 May 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (on a screen) delivers an opening speech while Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto listens during a five-party meeting of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 28 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach of Germany wearing a protective face mask walks in the Panathenaic Stadium, venue of the first modern Olympic Games in 1896, in Athens, Greece, 29 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to finally land in Japan on July 12, less than two weeks before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC announced overnight as it sought to reassure the event will be held safely.

Thomas Bach was scheduled to visit the country in mid-May but his trip was postponed after the declaration of a state of emergency in the main Japanese regions due to a fourth wave of Covid-19.

His visit will be part of "coordination operations" on the ground for the Games, which are scheduled to kick off on July 23, IOC Vice President John Coates said in a letter to Olympic officials from Lausanne on Wednesday.

Coates also plans to travel to Tokyo on June 15 to finalize the details of the sporting event.

"These have been difficult times for all of us since the start of the pandemic, and this summer the eyes of the world will be on us and on Japan," Coates wrote.

"We have an obligation, as the Olympic Movement, to all of those involved to do our utmost to make these Games safe and secure, so that these Olympic and Paralympic Games can indeed be the light at the end of the tunnel," he added.

Coates' letter to Olympic officials and athletes coincided with the start of the final meeting of the IOC Coordination Commission with the Tokyo Olympic organizers. The series of virtual meetings will run until Friday.