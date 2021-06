Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee, speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, 11 June 2021. EFE-EPA/YUICHI YAMAZAKI / POOL

Kawasaki City Institute for Public Health Director General Nobuhiko Okabe attends a press conference after a roundtable on COVID-19 countermeasures at Tokyo 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan, 11 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

Tokyo 2020 Games Delivery Officer Hidemasa Nakamura speaks during a press conference after a roundtable on COVID-19 countermeasures at Tokyo 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan, 11 June 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

The vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) arrived in Japan on Tuesday to finalize the preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo with just over a month left for the opening ceremony.

John Coates, who heads the IOC's Coordination Commission, is accompanied by other senior IOC officials. EFE