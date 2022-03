An Olympic worker in protective gear welcomes passengers to the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, China, 26 February 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/ENNIO LEANZA

Security guards outside the cordoned-off area in front of the Media Center in Beijing, China, 28 February 2022, just days before the start of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. EFE-EPA FILE/ENNIO LEANZA

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to compete at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Thursday after a specially convened meeting.

This decision comes a day after the committee said that Russians and Belarusians could compete as “neutral athletes” in the Games.

(...)

drl/pd/jot