Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) and other climate protesters gather for a protest against climate change in front of the Swedish parliament building in Stockholm Friday July 2, 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/Christine Olsson

Demonstrators protest against the G20 Ministerial meeting on Environment, Climate and Energy, in Naples, southern Italy, 22 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/CESARE ABBATE

A general view of destroyed houses after the flooding of the Ahr River, in Mayschoss in the district of Ahrweiler, Germany, 22 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A woman walks over the bridge during the heavy winds and rain caused by “In-Fa” typhoon in Shanghai, China, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A woman covers head with a tourist flyer of Athens to protect herself from the sun as Greek Presidential Guard perform during a heatwave in central Athens, Greece, 01 August 2021. EFE/EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

A local resident wearing Greece's national football team t-shirt looks at approaching flames, during a wildfire at the village of Pefki in the Evia, Greece, 08 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Humans have "unequivocally" contributed a great amount to global warming, the consequences of which are now “irreversible,” according to a report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The IPCC warned of a temperature increase unmatched in the past two millennia and reported a rise of 1.10 degrees Clesius compared to the pre-industrial era (1850-1900), of which some 1.07 degrees are attributed to the “human factor.” EFE

abc-rgd/lv