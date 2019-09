Iran announced Saturday that it had activated advanced centrifuges to boost its reserves of enriched uranium, part of its plan to scale back its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal in response to the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the pact.

A total of 20 such centrifuges are now operational, Behruz Kamalvandim, a spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), said. EFE-EPA