Tehran, Dec 1 (efe-epa). - The president of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday refused to confirm the number of people that had died in recent protests.
According to Amnesty International (AI), at least 161 protesters have died.
Iran authorities refuse to confirm number of fatalities in protests
An Iranian walks next a wall painting of Iranian national flag, Tehran, Iran, 17 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani addresses a press conference in Tehran, Iran, 01 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Pakistani traders, who deal in the Iranian gasoline trade across the border, protest after the Pakistani government banned smuggled Iranian gasoline, in Panjgor, Balochistan province, Pakistan, 26 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI
