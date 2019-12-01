Pakistani traders, who deal in the Iranian gasoline trade across the border, protest after the Pakistani government banned smuggled Iranian gasoline, in Panjgor, Balochistan province, Pakistan, 26 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI

An Iranian walks next a wall painting of Iranian national flag, Tehran, Iran, 17 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran authorities refuse to confirm number of fatalities in protests

Tehran, Dec 1 (efe-epa). - The president of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday refused to confirm the number of people that had died in recent protests.

According to Amnesty International (AI), at least 161 protesters have died.