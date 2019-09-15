A file image shows a gas flame behind pipelines in the desert at the Khurais oil field, about 160 kilometers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 23, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

Iran’s foreign ministry on Sunday refuted the assertion by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the Islamic Republic was responsible for attacks on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi called Pompeo’s accusation “blind and abortive comments that are obscure and meaningless within a diplomatic framework.”

Two facilities operated by Saudi state oil giant Aramco in the eastern province of Buqyaq were set ablaze on Saturday, an incident that has caused a 50-percent reduction in the production of the world's largest oil producer.

Pompeo blamed Tehran for the attack, describing it as an “unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply” and rejected a claim of responsibility from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks,” the US official posted to Twitter.

“The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression.”

Meanwhile, Mousavi pointed out: “Such comments and measures are more akin to the plots hatched by secret and intelligence services for damaging the image of a state to prepare the ground for a series of (hostile) measures in future.”

“The Saudi-led coalition has been fueling the flames of war in the region with recurrent acts of aggression against Yemen and committing various war crimes for around five years, while Yemenis have proved that they stand against war and aggression,” he stressed.

Yemen has been the epicenter of a civil war between Houthi rebels, who currently control the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country, and Saudi-backed government forces since late 2014. EFE-EPA

mv-ar/sm/sh