Iran is enriching more uranium than before deal, Rouhani says

Iran is enriching more uranium than it was before signing a nuclear deal in 2015, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Thursday.

Iran signed a deal with world powers in 2015 to scale back its nuclear ambitions, but the United States withdrew in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions against the Islamic republic. EFE-EPA