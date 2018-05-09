Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he describes how Iran has continued with its nuclear capabilities with the purpose of making atomic weapons, in the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM HOLLANDER

US President Donald J. Trump holds up a national security presidential memorandum on Iran that he just signed in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Photo made available by the Iranian presidential office shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani making a statement over US President Trump's speech earlier, in Tehran, Iran, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

Iran looks to Europe after Trump withdraws US from nuke pact

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that his country is prepared to continue adhering to the 2015 accord on limiting its nuclear activities despite the US decision to withdraw from the deal.

"From this moment onward, the JCPOA is an agreement between Iran and five countries, and the 5+1 has just lost its 1," Rouhani said in a televised address, referring to the pact known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The JCPOA was signed nearly three years ago by Tehran and the 5+1, denoting the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom - plus Germany.

"Now we have to wait and see what the six major countries will do in this situation. Our foreign ministry will begin talks with the European sides, China and Russia in a few weeks," the Iranian president said.

"(I)f our talks lead to the conclusion that our cooperation with the remaining five countries would fulfill all the demands of the Iranian nation under the JCPOA, the agreement will stay," he said. "But if our interests are not met, I will soon inform the Iranian people of our decisions in this situation."

Rouhani said that he had instructed the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization to prepare to resume uranium enrichment - which Tehran stopped under the JCPOA - if necessary.

Trump, long a critic of the JCPOA, announced the US withdrawal from the accord earlier Tuesday and said that Washington would re-impose stringent economic sanctions on Iran.

"We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction," he said, suggesting that countries doing business with Iran could also be targeted.

The US president reiterated his earlier claims that Iran has not respected the JCPOA, despite 11 separate reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency verifying that Tehran is in compliance.

Among the world's governments, only Israel and Saudi Arabia have praised Trump's decision.

French President Emanuel Macron, German Chancellor and UK Prime Minister Theresa May issued a joint statement expressing dismay over the move.

"It is with regret and concern that we, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom take note of President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States of America from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," they said in a text released within minutes of Trump's televised remarks.

Macron and Merkel visited Washington within days of each other two weeks ago to persuade Trump to remain in the JCPOA.

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said that while not a surprise, Trump's announcement was a disappointment to Moscow.

"All options are on the table," Dmitry Polyansky said when a reporter asked whether Russia would seek to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the US abandonment of the JCPOA.

The European Union remains committed to the nuclear accord, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

"The EU is determined to preserve it," Federica Mogherini said. "The nuclear accord belongs to the whole of the international community."